KMD Brands seeks Goldman Sachs’ help for major recapitalisation

Outdoor surf and lifestyle company KMD Brands, the owner of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz, has recruited the help of Goldman Sachs to undertake a major recapitalisation of its assets.

Notifying the ASX following media speculation, the move comes after KMD said it was at the “early stages” of its transformation.

KMD is planning to report its half-year results later this month. Its latest trading update indicated it had lifted its forecast following resurgent sales at Kathmandu.

“KMD Brands confirms that it has engaged Goldman Sachs to assist the group with its treasury and capital management strategy as part of an ongoing review of funding options,” the ASX notice said.

“The group is in discussions with lenders on the refinancing of its long-term debt facilities. No decision has been made by the group to undertake any recapitalisation initiatives nor have the terms of any refinancing been agreed.”

The Australian Financial Review reports that KMD’s debt is held by a syndicate led by Westpac and Commonwealth Bank. The group’s most recent disclosure forecast net debt to be in the range of $70 million to $74.5 million at the end of January this year.

KMD’s share price on the ASX has been in steady decline since October 2025. During the past year, it has fallen by approximately 47 per cent.