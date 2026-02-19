BusinessHardware

Bunnings, Kmart lead earnings growth for Wesfarmers

Bunnings grew to $10.6 billion in sales across the period (Source: Wesfarmers)
By Harry Booth

Wesfarmers has seen a half-year growth in earnings, with Bunnings and Kmart leading the way for the Australian conglomerate.

In the first half of the 2026 financial year, group revenues grew by 3.1 per cent to $24.2 billion, with net profit after tax (NPAT) increasing by 9.3 per cent to $1.6 billion.

The group, comprising Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks, WesCEF, Wesfarmers Health, and Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety, saw every company – apart from WesCEF – record sales growth across the period.

Led by Bunnings’ 4 per cent sales growth to $10.6 billion, Kmart recorded the second-highest revenue for Wesfarmers at $6.4 billion, representing a 3.2 per cent increase.

Wesfarmers said that Bunnings grew across all categories and regions, across both consumer and commercial segments. It also cited the success of Bunnings’ Hammer Media.

Kmart followed suit with the business’s Anko range credited as a key point of success. Wesfarmers added that Kmart’s app now has more than 1.6 million monthly active users.

Transformation is underway at Officeworks, with Wesfarmers moving the business to a low-cost operating model and continuing to strengthen its omnichannel format.

Gross capital expenditure (cap-ex) increased across the group by 4.2 per cent to $169 million. Wesfarmers said that this was largely due to both Bunnings and Kmart investing heavily in omnichannel supply chain facilities. The net cap-ex figure, however, fell by 44 per cent across the period.

Going forward, Wesfarmers said its retail divisions are “well positioned to drive profitable growth”, adding: “Australian consumer demand is solid, but cost-of-living pressures are being felt unevenly across the economy and impacting many households.

“The recent interest rate rise and uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation and interest rates are affecting consumer sentiment.”

