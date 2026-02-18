SectorsSports & adventure

Lando Norris’s streetwear brand Quadrant opens Melbourne pop-up store

Quadrant
The three-day pop-up will run from March 5 to March 7. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Quadrant, the streetwear label founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris, will open its first physical retail space in Melbourne during the week of the Australian Grand Prix.

The three-day pop-up, running from March 5 to March 7, marks the brand’s move beyond its online-only model. The store will offer Melbourne-exclusive merchandise and a preview of its 2026 collection, alongside gaming installations and guest appearances.

The launch coincides with Grand Prix week, one of Melbourne’s peak retail trading periods, and Norris’s return to Albert Park as the reigning Formula 1 world champion following his 2025 title win.

“This is such a big moment for Quadrant. We’ve built something really special online and bringing it to life with our first-ever pop-up in Melbourne ahead of the F1 is a dream,” said Lando Norris, founder of Quadrant. 

“Australia’s always had a special place in my heart. Winning here last year was unbelievable, so I’m excited for everyone to come down and be part of it.”

Quadrant’s expansion into physical retail comes as athlete-backed labels increasingly seek to capitalise on Formula 1’s growing global fan base, particularly among younger consumers. 

Recommended By IR

women wearing step one underwear in various colours
Online marketplaces

Step One Clothing thrives despite slowing customer acquisition

Celene Ignacio
gloria jeans exterior
Openings & closings

Retail Food Group’s net profit surges 73.8 per cent in fiscal first half

Celene Ignacio
clothes on hanger
Financial

Mosaic Brands unlikely to repay suppliers and landlords

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Inside the latest pop-up activations in Asia 

Tong Van
A luxury store interior with green walls and black and white floors
Store design IR Pro

How retailers can build consumer trust by engaging the ‘Five Frames of Mind’

Nick Gray
Top 50 e-commerce 2025
E-commerce

Australia’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce for 2025 revealed

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.