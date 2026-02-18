Lando Norris’s streetwear brand Quadrant opens Melbourne pop-up store

Quadrant, the streetwear label founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris, will open its first physical retail space in Melbourne during the week of the Australian Grand Prix.

The three-day pop-up, running from March 5 to March 7, marks the brand’s move beyond its online-only model. The store will offer Melbourne-exclusive merchandise and a preview of its 2026 collection, alongside gaming installations and guest appearances.

The launch coincides with Grand Prix week, one of Melbourne’s peak retail trading periods, and Norris’s return to Albert Park as the reigning Formula 1 world champion following his 2025 title win.

“This is such a big moment for Quadrant. We’ve built something really special online and bringing it to life with our first-ever pop-up in Melbourne ahead of the F1 is a dream,” said Lando Norris, founder of Quadrant.

“Australia’s always had a special place in my heart. Winning here last year was unbelievable, so I’m excited for everyone to come down and be part of it.”

Quadrant’s expansion into physical retail comes as athlete-backed labels increasingly seek to capitalise on Formula 1’s growing global fan base, particularly among younger consumers.