BusinessStrategy

Why Gucci should emulate Burberry to rediscover its touch

An exterior shot of a Gucci storefront in Hong Kong.
“This has not been a good year for Kering,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Amid tariffs, the mounting cost-of-living crisis, and consumers’ growing ambivalence toward legacy high-end labels, luxury had an especially rough year in 2025. Few brands felt that pressure more acutely than Gucci. According to the recently released Q4 fiscal report from French multinational luxury goods conglomerate Kering, sales at the Italian luxury house fell 10 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, weighing on group revenues. Once the engine room of Kering’s growth, Gucci has st

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

women wearing step one underwear in various colours
Online marketplaces

Step One Clothing thrives despite slowing customer acquisition

Celene Ignacio
gloria jeans exterior
Openings & closings

Retail Food Group’s net profit surges 73.8 per cent in fiscal first half

Celene Ignacio
clothes on hanger
Financial

Mosaic Brands unlikely to repay suppliers and landlords

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Inside the latest pop-up activations in Asia 

Tong Van
A luxury store interior with green walls and black and white floors
Store design IR Pro

How retailers can build consumer trust by engaging the ‘Five Frames of Mind’

Nick Gray
Top 50 e-commerce 2025
E-commerce

Australia’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce for 2025 revealed

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay