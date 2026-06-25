BusinessStrategy

Why Singapore’s mid-market retailers are running out of room

Deliveroo cyclist
Singapore’s retail and dining sectors are entering a new phase. (Source: Omar Ramadan via Pexels)
By Irene Dong
A wave of high-profile closures has swept through Singapore’s retail and F&B sectors in recent months, raising questions about the health of one of Asia’s most mature consumer markets. From tea retailer T2 Tea and Japanese dining chain Itacho Sushi to gourmet grocer The Providore, fashion label Pull&Bear and delivery platform Deliveroo, the breadth of exits has been striking. These closures cut across categories, price points and business models. Some were gradual withdrawals, others

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