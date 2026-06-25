Geedup enters liquidation after ATO tax probe

Streetwear brand Geedup has entered liquidation after being taken to the Federal Court by the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

The ATO served the Sydney-based brand a winding-up order in April, with the court booked for May 5. Geedup did not offer Inside Retail a comment on the legal proceedings at the time.

Now, Geedup and its parent company Expialidocious Investment Holdings have published a liquidation notice on the Australian Securities and Investment Commission portal. Robert Woods of Deloitte has been appointed as the liquidator.

Geedup started life in 2010, in its founder Jake ‘Paco’ Catley’s garage. Gaining notoriety for its limited product releases, the brand grew its international appeal and, by 2023, surpassed $20 million in annual revenue.

Catley co-directed the company with his mother, Deborah Swaywell. In 2019, Catley relaunched the business as an online-only retailer.

There’s currently no indication as to whether the brand will continue to operate. However, its website is currently trading as usual.