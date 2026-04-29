Geedup faces Federal Court over tax affairs

Sydney-based streetwear brand Geedup is on its way to the Federal Court after Australia’s deputy commissioner of taxation initiated winding up proceedings over unpaid taxes.

Founded in 2010 by Jake ‘Paco’ Catley and spending its early life operating out of his garage, Geedup has grown to an international brand known for its monthly, limited product “drops”, instead of the usual sales process.

By 2023, Geedup had passed $20 million in yearly revenue.

But the latest chapter in its history has been written by the tax commissioner, who first lodged a claim against Expialidocious Investments Holdings – formerly Geedup Online – on March 23. The case will be heard on May 5.

Inside Retail has approached Geedup for comment.

Acting as a co-director of the company with his mother, Deborah Saywell, Catley has previously been featured on the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List twice, following his entrepreneurial success.