Boutique bubble-tea chain Chicha San Chen plans 30 stores

Taiwanese boutique bubble tea chain Chicha San Chen has announced a strategic expansion plan to reach 30 Australian locations within the next three years.

Since entering the market in January 2023 with a Sydney flagship, the brand has established a six-store footprint across the New South Wales metropolitan area. It launched its first franchise store in November 2025.

The premium beverages business is challenging the perception of a bubble tea shop. Instead of adopting the typical high-speed convenience model, it is targeting customers who want to indulge in a slower-paced, traditional tea-drinking experience.

The brand differentiates itself through its award-winning Taiwanese tea leaves and a patented extraction system that brews each cup fresh to order with precise temperature and timing control.

Chicha San Chen’s approach aims to bridge the gap between the typical bubble tea Asian demographics and a Western customer familiar with the craft of barista coffee.

Founded in 1998, the chain has a footprint across Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and the US.