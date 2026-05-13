Budget unpacked: What Chalmers’ changes mean for retailers

educe business costs and lift productivity”. For retailers trying to decipher the dense tax language and policy framework, six measures are likely to matter most in daily commercial life. The $20,000 write-off: retailers can finally buy equipment with certainty For many small retailers, the permanent $20,000 instant asset write-off may prove to be the Budget’s most tangible offering. In practical terms, it means a cafe owner replacing a failing coffee machine, a grocer upgrading refrigeration, or a retailer finally swapping out an ageing point-of-sale system can deduct an eligible expense immediately instead of watching it slowly depreciate over future tax years. “For a small business paying a 25 per cent tax rate, a $20,000 write-off is equivalent to an immediate tax benefit of up to $5,000,” Dr Ben Zhe Wang, economist at Macquarie University, explained to Inside Retail. Perhaps it’s also the permanence of the policy that is important because businesses can now plan investment without wondering whether the incentive will disappear before invoices are paid. The loss carry-back scheme One of the least glamorous measures in the Budget may prove to be one of the most important: the loss carry-back scheme, which could become a lifeline for struggling stores. The reintroduced scheme allows incorporated businesses that are now making losses to reclaim some tax paid in previous profitable years. If a retailer performed well in 2023 or 2024 but is now struggling with weaker demand, wage growth and climbing operating costs, the government will refund part of the tax already paid. Fahey spoke on the scheme, noting how “measures that strengthen business resilience are constructive, particularly at a time when many retailers are absorbing higher costs across freight, logistics, energy, wages, insurance and compliance.” Temu and Shein are finally being pulled into the conversation Retailers have become vocal about the commercial pressure created by ultra-cheap offshore marketplaces such as Temu and Shein, particularly around pricing, compliance and importantly, product standards. The Budget introduces new product safety obligations for digital platforms selling into Australia, something the Australian Retail Council has repeatedly called for. Fahey described the move as a good place to start and a recognition that the Government is taking the issue seriously. Wang also said that “having these mechanisms in place will level the playing field and protect domestic retailer margins, at the same time protecting domestic consumers from non-compliant imports”. For the average retailer, this does not suddenly neutralise Temu or Shein, though it signals Canberra has finally acknowledged the frustration simmering across Australian retail categories. Freight, fuel and farming costs A clear anxiety running beneath this Budget is the fragility of the supply chain itself. The conflict in the Middle East has pushed diesel beyond $3 per litre while global urea prices have surged more than 70 per cent, sending trepidation from freight depots to farm gates to supermarket shelves. The significance for retailers extends well beyond petrol prices, as Hamish McIntyre, president of the National Farmers’ Federation, warned that pressure on farm businesses “eventually flows through to all Australians at the checkout”. Retailers understand this intimately because every additional transport or production cost eventually appears somewhere on a shelf price. Tax changes are also provoking a founder debate From July 1, 2027, the government plans to replace the long-standing 50 per cent capital gains tax discount with an inflation-indexed model alongside a minimum 30 per cent tax on capital gains, reforms largely aimed at housing affordability and investor concessions. However, the changes have rippled through founder circles, among tech and e-commerce businesses where the prospect of a future exit often offsets years of reinvestment and modest salaries. Francois Greeff, founder of Australian startup Kinso, captured the mood in a widely viewed Instagram post: “The 50 per cent capital gains discount was the cherry on top for the exit, that justified years of paying yourself nothing and betting the upside on an event.” Retailers are still trapped between inflation and fragile consumers The message from the Budget is that the government remains cautious about inflation.“ The Budget appears to strike a careful balance between supporting working Australians through cost-of-living pressures and avoiding adding too much additional demand to the economy.” Wang noted. The Australian Retail Council noted consumer confidence has already slipped below levels recorded during the early 1990s recession. “The key question is whether this is enough to materially improve conditions of the retail industry,” Wang said. “On face value, probably not, but over the long run, tamed inflation will benefit everyone.”