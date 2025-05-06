BusinessStrategy

Exclusive: Former Tigerlily CEO Travis Wright on starting her own swimwear brand

a model wearing a colourful one-piece bathing suit on a beach
Rida Resort launched for pre-order on May 1 with 30 swimwear styles. Supplied
By Heather McIlvaine
Travis Wright has launched an online swimwear brand, Rida Resort, nearly one year after Tigerlily, the Australian fashion brand she previously ran, was acquired out of voluntary administration by swimwear giant Seafolly.    Wright, who led the boho-inspired Tigerlily back to growth during her tenure as CEO from August 2021 until May 2024, was so passionate about the business that she tried to buy it herself – a detail that has never been reported.  However, when that effort failed, she dec

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay