Enza Home makes Australian debut with Melbourne flagship

Turkish-headquartered furniture retailer Enza Home has launched its first Australian showroom in Melbourne.

The 1500sqm flagship store opened at Ringwood and features a range of sofas, dining sets, bedroom furniture, lighting, and home textiles.

“This showroom is more than just a retail space – it’s a source of inspiration, offering customers access to premium European craftsmanship and the flexibility to create homes that reflect their unique personalities,” said Mojtaba Mosaheb, Enza Home founding director.

“Our vision is to bring Enza Home’s promise – ‘To the Most Beautiful Homes’ – to every corner of Australia, inspiring elegant and functional living for all.”

The company – a subsidiary of the Yatas Group – says its furniture is Italian designed.

Mosaheb said that the Melbourne showroom is just the beginning of Enza Home’s journey in Australia.

“With plans to open more showrooms nationwide, the brand is set to transform how Australians experience furniture and home design,” Enza Home said in a statement.

Currently, Enza Home has 247 stores globally.