Dymocks looks to buy certain assets of embattled Booktopia

Bookstore chain Dymocks is considering buying some assets of rival Booktopia after the latter entered voluntary administration earlier this week.

The company is targeting Booktopia’s fulfilment and distribution centres, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We wouldn’t look to buy the brand because we have a much stronger brand ourselves that’s been around 145 years.” Dymocks CEO Mark Newman told the Herald.

Dymocks said it noticed more traffic to its website following the announcement from Booktopia and is now ramping up its social and digital marketing to attract new shoppers.

“It’s just about making sure we are still visible, present, and we’re there to serve any of those customers who choose to shop with us,” Newman said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Financial Review reported that online retailer Kogan.com and Brisbane-based QBD Books have also registered their interest in Booktopia’s assets.

Booktopia entered voluntary administration on Wednesday, with administrators exploring options for selling and/or recapitalising the business.

The news followed the return of the company’s founder Tony Nash as executive director last month, the departure of CEO David Nenke and the announcement of 50 redundancies.