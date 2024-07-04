BusinessFinancial

Dymocks looks to buy certain assets of embattled Booktopia

(Source: Dymocks/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Bookstore chain Dymocks is considering buying some assets of rival Booktopia after the latter entered voluntary administration earlier this week.

The company is targeting Booktopia’s fulfilment and distribution centres, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We wouldn’t look to buy the brand because we have a much stronger brand ourselves that’s been around 145 years.” Dymocks CEO Mark Newman told the Herald.

Dymocks said it noticed more traffic to its website following the announcement from Booktopia and is now ramping up its social and digital marketing to attract new shoppers.

“It’s just about making sure we are still visible, present, and we’re there to serve any of those customers who choose to shop with us,” Newman said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Financial Review reported that online retailer Kogan.com and Brisbane-based QBD Books have also registered their interest in Booktopia’s assets.

Booktopia entered voluntary administration on Wednesday, with administrators exploring options for selling and/or recapitalising the business.

The news followed the return of the company’s founder Tony Nash as executive director last month, the departure of CEO David Nenke and the announcement of 50 redundancies.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Electronics & appliances

Vertu’s first duty-free store opens ahead of global roll-out 

Irene Dong
Health & beauty IR Pro

Pleasant State wants to make you love cleaning your home. Here’s how

Heather McIlvaine
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Why Nike’s China rebound is still up in the air

Michael Baker
Financial

Nine in 10 Aussies plan to cut spending this year, finds survey

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Luxury IR Pro

Not just Gwyneth and Succession: How the economy is driving quiet luxury

Sufiana Sharuddin
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay