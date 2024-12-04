David Jones launches online app in $65m digital transformation journey

Department store chain David Jones has launched its online app, a cornerstone of the retailer’s three-year, $65 million technology transformation project.

David Jones tapped software engineering consultancy Mindera to develop the app, features of which will include personalised wish list notifications, product recommendations, express checkout, native live chat and loyalty program integration when David Jones Rewards relaunches in the middle of next year.

“We know that 70 per cent of our online traffic comes from a mobile device, and we will continue to innovate the mobile app to double the size of our online business in the next three years,” said Scott Fyfe, David Jones CEO.

“Mindera is proud to be partnering with David Jones to deliver apps that will form an integral part of the omnichannel retailer’s digital transformation,” said David Furletti, Mindera MD for Australia.

The app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.