BusinessCustomer

How to win customers and influence people in 2026

person shopping online
Every order is not just a transaction, it is a moment when you either build trust or erode it. (Source: Pexels)
By Daniel Broder
In late 2010, I started working for a much-loved Australian retailer. It was my first client-side role after a few years in agencies, and my first time back in retail since stacking shelves at my local supermarket. At the time, most online teams sat either in IT or marketing, depending on how seriously the business took it. In this case, marketing owned the website and was responsible for its success.After a few weeks, I felt like I had a reasonable understanding of the business and asked what I

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