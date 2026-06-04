BusinessStrategy

Why Macy’s turnaround plan is bearing fruit

An exterior shot of the Macy’s flagship location in New York City.
“There is now much more ambition, much more focus and much sharper operations,” said Saunders.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Two years into its three-year turnaround plan, dubbed ‘Bold New Chapter’, Macy’s reported its best comparable sales in the first quarter in four years. The stellar results have been attributed to a combination of store upgrades, tighter execution and a renewed focus on the customer experience. While the department store giant remains in recovery mode, the results suggest its efforts to rebuild are moving in the right direction. Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, argued that Ma

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