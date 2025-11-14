BusinessStrategy

Coles to stock curated selection of M&S snack foods

M&S snackfoods
Coles CCO Anna Croft said the company wants Aussies to enjoy a “taste of Britain” at home.
By Kaycee Enerva

British food and fashion retailer Marks & Spencer is further expanding its Australian foray without opening a store here.

After launching a range of apparel through department store David Jones earlier this year, Marks & Spencer has secured a distribution deal for confectionery and snack products.

Coles is introducing a range of snacks from M&S Food, bringing several of the British retailer’s products to the country for the first time, starting from November 19, ahead of the Christmas season.

The initial rollout includes M&S’s Percy Pig vegan-friendly fruit gum and Colin the Caterpillar candies, alongside classic Scottish shortbread, Luxury Gold Tea Bags, and seasonal items such as the Original Very Moreish Munch Tin.

The relationship with Coles is expected to lead to more than 200 items stocked in Australian supermarkets next year.

M&S MD of international, Mark Lemming, described the expansion of M&S Food to Australia as “a major milestone for the British retailer”.

“With our range now available in Coles stores nationwide, we’re proud to expand our global reach, and we look forward to delighting Australian customers and bringing a true taste of Britain to homes across the
country.”

Coles CCO Anna Croft said the company wants Aussies to enjoy a “taste of Britain” at home.

In partnership with Al Futtaim, M&S Food operates standalone stores in Hong Kong, as well as food concessions in its department stores, offering convenience meals, pasta, coffee, pantry items, confectionery, pet food, and wines. The company also sells clothing through Target stores in the US.

Recommended By IR

Coles price drops and customers at self checkout counters
Supermarkets

Coles, Woolworths to defend class actions over discount promotions

Celene Ignacio
Grown Alchemist store in the UK
Openings & closings

Grown Alchemist opens first flagship store in the UK

Irene Dong
H&M Myeongdong store with immersive fitting room featuring Kiss of Life’s Julie and Haneul.
Strategy IR Pro

H&M East Asia boss Aneta Pokucinska on the company’s localised growth strategy

Tong Van
People visit Louis Vuitton store on March 9 2011 in Copenhagen Denmark.
Luxury

LVMH reshuffles leadership team of Sephora, Moet Hennessy

Kaycee Enerva
TBH Skincare co-founder Rachael Wilde smiling and wearing a green blazer
Sustainability IR Pro

Why TBH Skincare’s Rachael Wilde is cutting the price of popular Rebound serum

Tamera Francis
Snoop Dogg wears Lovechild jewelry in campaign image
Marketing

Snoop Dogg creates jewellery label with Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.