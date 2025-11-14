Coles to stock curated selection of M&S snack foods

British food and fashion retailer Marks & Spencer is further expanding its Australian foray without opening a store here.

After launching a range of apparel through department store David Jones earlier this year, Marks & Spencer has secured a distribution deal for confectionery and snack products.

Coles is introducing a range of snacks from M&S Food, bringing several of the British retailer’s products to the country for the first time, starting from November 19, ahead of the Christmas season.

The initial rollout includes M&S’s Percy Pig vegan-friendly fruit gum and Colin the Caterpillar candies, alongside classic Scottish shortbread, Luxury Gold Tea Bags, and seasonal items such as the Original Very Moreish Munch Tin.

The relationship with Coles is expected to lead to more than 200 items stocked in Australian supermarkets next year.

M&S MD of international, Mark Lemming, described the expansion of M&S Food to Australia as “a major milestone for the British retailer”.

“With our range now available in Coles stores nationwide, we’re proud to expand our global reach, and we look forward to delighting Australian customers and bringing a true taste of Britain to homes across the

country.”

Coles CCO Anna Croft said the company wants Aussies to enjoy a “taste of Britain” at home.

In partnership with Al Futtaim, M&S Food operates standalone stores in Hong Kong, as well as food concessions in its department stores, offering convenience meals, pasta, coffee, pantry items, confectionery, pet food, and wines. The company also sells clothing through Target stores in the US.