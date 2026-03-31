Cedar and Myrrh founder discusses Nordstrom partnership and brand building

w even faster through to 2029, reaching $10 trillion. One retail player tapping into consumers’ collective search for mentally and physically soothing products is Cedar and Myrrh, a holistic, sustainably focused skincare and home goods lifestyle brand. Inside Retail connected with brand founder Misun Delmon to discuss her journey to launching the brand, how to stand out in the increasingly competitive wellness space and how she connected with Nordstrom for a retail partnership. Inside Retail: Before launching Cedar and Myrrh, can you delve into your professional career background and how it led you to becoming a brand founder? Misun Delmon: Before launching Cedar and Myrrh, I spent many years working in the beauty and wellness space, where I developed a deep appreciation for thoughtfully crafted products and meaningful brand experiences. Through that journey, I became increasingly interested in creating products that were not only beautiful but also intentional – items that could bring a sense of calm and ritual into everyday life. That desire ultimately led me to create Cedar and Myrrh. IR: How did you come up with the concept for Cedar and Myrrh? MD: The concept for Cedar and Myrrh was inspired by the timeless use of natural scents and resins across different cultures. I’ve always been drawn to the grounding and calming qualities of woods and resins such as cedar, frankincense and myrrh. I wanted to create a brand that goes beyond fragrance and instead encourages small daily rituals—moments where people can pause, breathe and reconnect with themselves. IR: What have been the main challenges you have come across while building your brand thus far? How did you navigate these issues? MD: One of the biggest challenges has been maintaining high product quality while growing the brand. From sourcing materials to developing formulations and packaging, every step requires careful attention. I’ve approached these challenges by staying very hands-on and prioritising quality and brand integrity over rapid growth. IR: What have been the biggest highlights of building the brand so far? MD: One of the most rewarding moments has been hearing directly from customers who incorporate our products into their daily rituals. Knowing that Cedar and Myrrh products help people slow down and create moments of calm in their day is incredibly meaningful. Expanding the brand and seeing it reach a wider audience has also been very exciting. IR: Wellness is becoming an increasingly competitive category in retail. What are Cedar and Myrrh’s main differentiating points that help them stand out against their competitors? MD: Cedar and Myrrh focuses on ritual and intentional living. Rather than simply offering fragrance products, the brand encourages mindful moments through scent. Our approach combines natural inspiration, thoughtful design and meaningful storytelling to create products that feel both grounding and experiential. IR: Cedar and Myrrh recently announced that it has developed a wholesale partnership with Nordstrom’s online site. How did this retail relationship come about? MD: Nordstrom has long been known for its thoughtful curation and for supporting emerging lifestyle brands. Cedar and Myrrh share a similar philosophy of offering elevated, meaningful products. Because of that alignment, the partnership developed naturally, and we were very excited to introduce the brand to Nordstrom’s online audience. IR: Ideally, what other retailers would Cedar and Myrrh prefer to partner with and why? MD: We are especially interested in partnering with retailers, hotels and wellness spaces that value experience and intentional living. Cedar and Myrrh products are designed to enhance environments and daily rituals, so collaborations with lifestyle-focused spaces feel like a natural fit. IR: In addition to building wholesale retail relationships, what other developments can we expect to see from the brand in the coming year? MD: In the coming year, we plan to expand our home fragrance offerings, including candles, room sprays and diffusers. We are also exploring ways to create more immersive brand experiences through pop-ups and special events that allow customers to engage with the concept of ritual more deeply. IR: What goal points do you hope to carry out with the company over the course of the next year and over the next five years? MD: Over the next year, we hope to continue expanding Cedar and Myrrh’s product offerings and strengthening the brand’s presence in both retail and direct channels. Looking five years ahead, our goal is to establish Cedar and Myrrh as a lifestyle brand centred around ritual, mindfulness and intentional living. IR: Currently, what is your favourite SKU? MD: One of my personal favourites is our Palo Santo incense. It has a warm, grounding scent that instantly transforms a space and creates a moment of stillness, which perfectly represents the essence of the brand. Further reading: How Alissa Miky harnessed red algae to create functional beverage brand Oomee