BusinessStrategy

Cedar and Myrrh founder discusses Nordstrom partnership and brand building

A headshot of Cedar and Myrrh founder Misun Demon.
“I wanted to create a brand that goes beyond fragrance and instead encourages small daily rituals.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In a consumer market mentally taxed by political conflicts and rising living costs, wellness is unsurprisingly a retail segment that has experienced huge growth.  According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a Miami-based non-profit organisation, the US wellness market has more than doubled since 2013, up 7.9 per cent from 2023 to 2024, reaching a new peak of $6.8 trillion. GWI predicted that this industry, which spans from supplemental products to self-care brands, is set to grow even

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