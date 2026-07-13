BusinessStrategy

Why Glossier is betting on its past to appeal to millennials again

An apple-themed Glossier Balm Dotcom product.
Glossier returns to its roots.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Rather than chasing the next viral trend, Glossier is looking to its origins. The beauty brand’s latest campaign pairs limited-edition “I heart NY” merchandise with Manhattan bodega activations and partnerships with local businesses, all designed to reinforce the New York identity that once set it apart. The strategy reflects a broader effort to rebuild the brand by rediscovering what made consumers fall in love with it in the first place. After reaching a peak valuation of US$1.8 billion

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