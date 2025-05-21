Brett Blundy’s firm ‘violated US laws’ over Victoria’s Secret share buys 

Brett Blundy’s BBRC was reported to violate US laws with its purchases of shares in lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret during the past three years, resulting in the target adopting a ‘poison pill’ plan as a response.

BBRC bought Victoria’s Secret shares for nearly three years “without the required filings, which was in violation of US antitrust rules”, Reuters reported, citing the lingerie brand.

As of last month, the investment firm held about 10.31 million shares, or a 13 per cent stake, in Victoria’s Secret.

BBRC previously owned the Bras N Things chain in Australia, which it sold in 2018, and the more upmarket lingerie chain Honey Birdette, which it sold in 2021 to PLBY Group for $443 million. The company still has investments in retail brands including Lovisa and Universal Store.

BBRC is currently preparing to launch a new lingerie chain called Leays which is plans to grow into a global brand.

Victoria’s Secret’s parent announced Tuesday it has adopted the ‘poison pill’ plan, known as a limited-duration shareholder rights plan, to “guard against tactics to gain control of the company without paying all shareholders an appropriate premium for that control”.

Under the plan, Victoria’s Secret will issue one right per share on May 29, which would become active only if a shareholder acquires a 15 per cent or more stake.

BBRC has corrected its paperwork, which will enable it to acquire up to 49.99 per cent of voting stock once a mandatory waiting period ends on May 21, the brand added.

BBRC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.