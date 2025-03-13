BusinessStrategy

What a Blundy-backed Léays can learn from Skims and Victoria’s Secret

Skims teams with Swarovski on jewellery, intimates, RTW range
(Source: Supplied)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Brett Blundy’s return to the lingerie and sleepwear market is being closely tracked by retail industry insiders and outsiders alike. Earlier this month, Inside Retail reported that Brett Blundy’s BBRC new global lingerie, sleepwear and beauty brand is to be named Léays. Blundy has entered and exited the women’s lingerie market several times – founding Bras N Things in the ’80s and growing it to 200 stores nationwide before selling it to a private equity firm. He repurchased the bu

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay