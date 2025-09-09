Australia Post to lift US package delivery suspension later this month 

Australia Post will resume postal shipment to the US and its overseas territories later this month following a temporary suspension.

The resumption of postal services to the US, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and US Minor Outlying Islands will take place on or before September 25, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

The company is working with Zonos, an authorised US Customs and Border Protection and Universal Postal Union third-party provider, for a solution to meet the new rules and allow deliveries to the US to resume.

Australia Post, along with numerous other international postal operators, temporarily suspended such services after the US government made changes to customs and import tariff rules at the end of last month. Its commercial service outside of the traditional postal network for large export customers was not affected.

“Along with more than 190 other postal providers internationally, we’ve been caught in a fast-moving situation not of our making,” said Gary Starr, executive GM of parcel, post & e-commerce Services.

“The real impact has been on our customers who export their goods to the US accessing our cost-efficient postal service, so we’ve been working around the clock to find a solution.”

Australia Post is working on a separate solution to allow customers to send parcels to the US via the Post Office network. Gifts valued at under US$100 are exempt from any tariff impact.