Reebok says ‘Hi, Barbie’: Brands tackle gender stereotypes with unisex capsule

Barbie fever is not over yet; at least that is Reebok’s hope. The global sportswear brand has partnered with Mattel to curate a unisex capsule collection that aims to break down gender stereotypes and empower girls and women.The 16-piece collection offers footwear and retro-inspired apparel with futuristic styling for both kids and adults, to cater to the whole family.Here, we speak with Reebok’s head of marketing based in Melbourne, James Chan, about the collaboration and the brand’s plans to promote the collection to customers.Inside Retail: What inspired the collaboration and how did the concept of connecting retro and future styles with Barbie’s timeless appeal come about?James Chan: The Reebok x Barbie collection created by our global Reebok team in collaboration with Mattel, merges retro and future styles with Barbie’s classic charm.This collection is inspired by the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which aims to challenge gender stereotypes and address biases that limit girls’ potential.Featuring a range of lifestyle and performance apparel and footwear for both kids and adults, the collection blends Barbie’s iconic colour palettes with popular Reebok silhouettes and designs.IR: The collection is described as unisex and aims to break down gender stereotypes. How did Reebok approach the design and marketing to ensure the effective communication of this message? JC: The collection is designed to be unisex and aims to dismantle gender stereotypes.Reebok’s approach to design and marketing emphasises this message through several key strategies.The campaign draws inspiration from the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which addresses the barriers that girls face due to gender biases.Initiated in 2018, this project highlights how societal challenges, rather than a lack of self-confidence, contribute to the Dream Gap – where girls start doubting their abilities compared to boys.The creative campaign features a young girl exploring various careers within the footwear industry, from product designer to marketer to CEO, with each scene incorporating familiar Barbie elements.This narrative not only reflects Barbie and Reebok’s commitment to empowering girls but also highlights the barriers women face, including the underrepresentation of Black and Brown women in the footwear industry.Additionally, a local photoshoot in Melbourne Australia complements the global campaign by showcasing the collection in a stylised manner, further emphasising its inclusive and empowering message.IR: What are your expectations for the collection in the Australian market? How do you anticipate it will perform compared to other collaborations Reebok has undertaken?JC: Given Australia’s enthusiasm for Barbie, as demonstrated by the recent excitement surrounding the Barbie movie, we anticipate the collection will be a major success here.Coupled with Reebok’s growing popularity, this collaboration is a perfect fit.We expect “The Ultimate Style Icons: Reebok Meets Barbie” to strongly resonate with Australian consumers.IR: How will Reebok engage with consumers in Australia to promote the collection?Are there any specific marketing or retail strategies you can share?JC: To promote the collection in Australia, Reebok is implementing a range of engaging strategies.We are partnering with our PR agency to create buzz ahead of the launch, including hosting a special event for a selected group of mums and children.This event will feature a ‘Mum and Influencer’ fashion show and a kids’ sneaker custom workshop.Additionally, the collection will be prominently showcased at our flagship store, Reebok Chadstone, with a dedicated front window display.Starting September 20, the collection will drop at Reebok Chadstone and we are running two exciting competitions in the lead-up to this.A social media competition to win the “Ultimate Barbie Prize Pack,” which includes Barbie and a digital partnerships competition that allows entrants to win a share of $3000 worth of style, thanks to the Reebok x Barbie collection.