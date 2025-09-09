Inside Coles-backed Swaggle’s first foray into physical pet retail

ngside Coles and Liquorland, offers customers a one-stop shop for their four-legged companions. It also marks a broader shift in strategy for the online-at-first retailer, which has already delivered more than 140,000 packages across Australia since launch. Head of Swaggle, Chad Burke, said the store represents a natural progression for the brand. “As part of making the shopping experience in pet care easy we recognise that customers shop in different ways and through different channels. The Burwood East store marks a step in evolution of Swaggle, recognising that while our online platform has been incredibly successful, some customers want to see, touch, and immediately take home products for their furry family members,” he told Inside Retail. The store is also designed to integrate seamlessly with Swaggle’s existing digital ecosystem where customers can create pet profiles on site, link purchases with their online accounts and access free veterinary advice through a 24-hour nurse call or email service. How many stores? Swaggle is not rushing into bricks-and-mortar. Instead, Burke stressed that the team is taking a careful approach. “We’re taking a considered approach. This is our first store and we’re very happy with the start, but we want to capture all the learnings from Burwood East,” Burke explained. “We’ll review each opportunity as it comes and take on customer feedback to guide our decisions. We want every location to enhance the customer experience, not just expand our footprint.” That caution is notable in a sector where rapid expansion has sometimes led to uneven results. Rivals such as Petbarn, which operates more than 240 stores nationwide, and Best Friends, which runs fewer but larger-format outlets, have long invested in physical presence. Swaggle, by contrast, appears more intent on testing its concept in a high-traffic suburban location before committing to a rollout. Despite its digital success, Swaggle views physical stores as a critical complement. Burke pointed to immediacy, reassurance and education as the driving forces. “We recognise that pet parenting is deeply personal and sometimes you need immediate solutions when your dog runs out of food or your cat needs urgent care products,” he said. “Physical stores provide that instant gratification and peace of mind. They also allow us to offer hands-on education about products, especially for new pet parents who might feel overwhelmed by choice. It’s about giving customers options and meeting them where they want to shop, when they want to shop.” This emphasis on experience over pure transaction is reflected in Swaggle’s “petsonalisation” program. Whether online or in-store, customers receive curated product recommendations tailored to their pet’s breed, age and life stage. “In-store, our team can walk customers through these personalised suggestions face-to-face, helping them understand why certain products are recommended for their specific pet,” Burke said. Unique positioning The competitive backdrop is intense. The Australian market is home to strong incumbents like Petbarn (Greencross), Best Friends and independent stores that capitalise on loyalty and local community ties. Meanwhile, mass retailers such as Kmart and Aldi are also pushing private-label pet ranges, eroding margins across the sector. But Burke argued that Swaggle is carving out a distinctive niche. “While others might focus purely on products, we’re solving the real problem pet parents face, the fragmented and overwhelming advice about what’s best for their specific breed and situation,” he said. Swaggle’s move into physical retail coincides with a broader surge in pet ownership and spending. Coles’ research shows that 61 per cent of Australians own a pet, with dogs leading at 39 per cent. IBISWorld data estimates the market will grow to $21 billion by 2030, with specialty online sales expected to reach $18 billion. Against that backdrop, the Burwood store arrives at an opportune moment, located in Coles’ precinct, making it a convenient add-on for grocery shoppers. What’s next While Burke wouldn’t be drawn on store numbers, the first store opening positions Swaggle to test, learn and refine a model that could be replicated across high-density urban and suburban catchments. For Coles Group, which owns the brand, the store also represents a chance to extend its footprint in the fast-growing pet category and capture more share of wallet from households that increasingly treat pets as family. Swaggle’s foray highlights how online-born brands are now re-evaluating the role of bricks-and-mortar and may become the next battleground where omnichannel innovation reshapes consumer expectations. As Burke concluded: “We’re not just selling pet products, we’re making pet parenting easier.”