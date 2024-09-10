BusinessStrategy

How Tower 28’s Amy Liu used industry experience to build a clean beauty empire

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Amy Liu embodies the phrase “necessity is the mother of invention”. As a beauty industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, Liu knows what works for the mainstream beauty market. However, after having trouble finding products that catered to her own highly sensitive skin requirements, the entrepreneur decided to take matters into her own hands.  In 2019, Liu launched Tower 28, a brand of clean skincare and colour cosmetics stocked in major retailers like Sephora and Credo Beauty

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay