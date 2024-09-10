How Tower 28’s Amy Liu used industry experience to build a clean beauty empire

Amy Liu embodies the phrase “necessity is the mother of invention”.As a beauty industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, Liu knows what works for the mainstream beauty market. However, after having trouble finding products that catered to her own highly sensitive skin requirements, the entrepreneur decided to take matters into her own hands. In 2019, Liu launched Tower 28, a brand of clean skincare and colour cosmetics stocked in major retailers like Sephora and Credo Beauty in the US and recently Mecca in Australia. Here, Liu speaks about her background in the beauty industry, her excitement about Tower 28’s international expansion and so much more. Inside Retail: Can you share a bit about your background prior to launching Tower 28? How has your experience aided you in running your own business? Amy Liu: After graduating with an MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California, I did a brief stint in management consulting, before embarking on my now 20-plus-year career in the beauty industry. Throughout that time, I was lucky to work as an executive at a few really inspiring LA-based independent beauty brands, including Josie Maran, Kate Somerville and Smashbox. However, I was always hyper-aware that while I was helping to promote beauty products to the public, I couldn’t personally try them out on my skin because of my battles with sensitive skin and severe eczema. This is what led to discovering a white space in the market, and so I set out to launch Tower 28 as a clean, inclusive beauty brand that’s designed for sensitive skin, but made for all. In my new life as a founder, it’s been invaluable to be able to call upon both my network that I’ve fostered since I first started working in the industry, as well as my hands-on experiences working in various roles at leading beauty brands.IR: What were some of the challenges you faced along your brand-building journey? What have been some of the highlights?AL: I firmly believe that customers don’t only buy what you’re selling, they vote with their dollars and buy your “why.” As someone who suffered from sensitive skin and worked in the beauty industry, I intimately understand what it’s like to feel like your skin betrays you and how important healthy skin is to self-confidence. That is our true purpose, to make a safe space for sensitive skin.As we continue to scale and grow our team, our challenge is to ensure we are all aligned from a values perspective and understand (and believe in!) Tower 28’s mission. IR: Tower 28 recently expanded its retail presence in the AU with its partnership with beauty retailer Mecca. How did this expansion come about and where are you excited to launch the brand next?AL: Every year we have a monumental “pinch-me” moment: and the latest is definitely our launch into Australia and New Zealand through our partnership with Mecca. It’s been so exciting to see our products and ethos resonating with customers here in the US, and we can’t wait to bring that experience to shoppers around the world. Tower 28 is actually named after a lifeguard tower in Santa Monica, so we definitely share a love for beach culture with the Mecca audience!The Mecca partnership came into existence differently because we didn’t pitch them, they pitched us. We weren’t planning any additional partners because we were focused on growing the team and existing business but they came to us with an amazing plan. It was clear they just understood the brand and would know how to launch and sustain the business. They are amazing stewards of the brand which is what you need and want in an international partner. As we looked into expanding into new markets outside of the US, it was clear that Mecca is the destination in Australia and New Zealand for beauty enthusiasts. After speaking with the team there, we learned that there was already a huge demand for Tower 28’s products, as we’ve been one of their top searched-for brands online before we even launched. We’re so excited to share our products with their incredible community and to continue to grow Tower 28 on a global scale.IR: In addition to building out an international brick-and-mortar presence, can you share some of the brand’s plans for expansion going into the end of 2024 into 2025? AL: We are thrilled about our existing Sephora North America business and will continue growing that through both our store footprint and doorcounts. They have been incredible partners for us and we are thrilled to continue support through marketing, products and the field team. IR: What is your five-year plan for Tower 28?AL: The goal is to be a safe space for sensitive skin, for as many people as we can. There is nothing like reading the reviews and hearing the testimonials that our products have saved people’s skin. We’re committed to providing more access through expanding our existing retail footprint and deepening partnerships, growing our team thoughtfully and sustainably, all while continuing to launch innovative, high-performance products that keep even the most sensitive skin in mind.IR: In addition to launching Tower 28 in 2019, you also founded the professional development program, Clean Beauty Summer School. What inspired you to do this?AL: I have come to realise that so much of Tower 28’s success can be attributed to my own access to education, network, mentorship, and opportunity, advantages that are not readily available for everyone. So I launched the Clean Beauty Summer School (CBSS), a professional development program focused on accelerating minority-owned, small clean beauty businesses and minority creators, in 2020. When I first started to share the idea with my network, it was so encouraging to see how quickly my peers stepped up to the plate, donating their time and resources to participate in the program. To date, CBSS has attracted over 1000 applicants, with alumni going on to secure retail distribution at Sephora and Ulta Beauty, and have even had appearances on Shark Tank.IR: If you could go back in time, what piece of advice would you give to yourself at the beginning of your brand founder journey?AL: I’d advise younger Amy to relax and slow down! While it can be challenging at times, it’s important to focus on the present and savour the journey rather than stressing so much about what’s ahead. I try hard to celebrate the moments and enjoy the journey. IR: What is your current go-to Tower 28 product?AL: I’m obsessed with our new SOS Daily Balancing Gel Cleanser and our OG SOS Rescue Spray, which has quite literally saved my skin! For years I’ve been searching for a cleanser that actually removes my makeup without leaving my skin feeling stripped or exacerbating my eczema. I’m so proud of the formula we created, it’s gentle yet effective, and my skin always feels hydrated and happy after every cleanse. Also, our SOS Spray, powered by hypochlorous acid, has never left my purse since we launched it back in 2019.