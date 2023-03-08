Free Subscription

Business|Management

Aje co-founders step up, appointing three divisional CEOs

(Source: Aje Collective)
User Image
Robert Stockdill
March 8, 2023< 1 mins read

The co-founders of Australian fashion company Aje – Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest – are stepping up into new roles and appointing CEOs to each of the company’s three operating divisions as the company pursues international growth. 

Norris will move into the new role of group CEO at Aje Collective, overseeing its three divisions: Aje, Aje Athletica and the beauty brand Ikkari. Forest will become creative director at large. 

Heading the Aje division will be Beth Glancey, while Nadia Lotter will lead Aje Athletica and Stephanie Leathers the Ikkari business. In a related appointment, Elyse Lowry will join the c-suite team as chief people officer.

Norris said the appointment of “four exceptional businesspeople” will take Aje Collective to new heights as the company pursues ongoing domestic expansion and offshore growth. 

“These experienced business leaders understand our vision to bring our unique proposition to the world.”

Forest added: “To be surrounded by extremely talented and nurturing female leaders marries with our ethos of creating a collection of brands for the modern individual. We are delighted to have these women support Adrian and I in bringing our creative vision to life.”

Aje Collective now has 42 stores across Australia and New Zealand and online stores serving 221 countries and markets. Its apparel is also sold through more than 30 international retailers.

