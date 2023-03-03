A day in the life of Aje CEO Adrian Norris: 5am wake-ups and lots of coffee

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

work out every morning. That is the one thing that starts my day off. Then, I meditate once I come home, and I go for a dog walk. I always say to people that I’ve lived a whole entire life before I even come into the office. I get into the office at about 8am, and I’ve obviously had a few hours of living and doing a whole heap of other things. I’m now being a lot stricter with my business day. I’m only put in meetings if they need direct sign-off from me. My biggest thing is just keeping the calendar under control – and lots of coffee. And then, I am one of those people who signs off at 5pm every night. Nine times out of 10, that’s when my workday finishes, unless I have an international meeting that I need to stay up for and connect with teams overseas. Everyone knows that at 5pm, that’s when my workday cuts off, and I go and I spend time with myself and I go and relax. It’s about boundaries. You can’t be a superhuman and work until God knows what hour – I’m not that person. I’m such an early-to-bed person, early to rise. IR: Do you do anything to help you switch out of work mode at the end of the day? AN: Cooking, exercise, and I try to go away every weekend. I’ve got a boat and I go out in nature and I read books. I really do turn it off. I think that’s probably one of the things that saves me. IR: Do you think your subconscious is still ticking away, so when you do come back, you have a lot of ideas and creativity? AN: One hundred per cent. I say that I’m not working, but I’m always thinking about work. I don’t open a computer. I don’t sit there making notes. It’s more just turning off the adrenal system for the weekend. IR: Have you ever worked with a business coach or had an important mentor in your career? AN: I haven’t really. I have a group of businessmen that I’ve been involved with from the start. They taught me how to read financials and they helped me with a lot of stuff that I’m not naturally as good at – bank negotiations and all that sort of stuff. In that sense, they’re my mentors. I had a life coach for a long time – all around mindset, making sure that I looked after my body physically, looked after my mental health, looked after the way I internally talked to myself about everything in my life, whether it was business or personal. That was a huge turning point for me, and I worked with him for about four years. And now it’s just so natural to me that I don’t actually need him anymore. IR: That’s really interesting. When it comes to reading, do you read business books, or something totally different? AN: I hate business books. I buy so many business books, and then I get really bored with them about halfway through. I read to turn off. I love Blue Ocean Strategy. It’s one of my favourite business books, but that’s probably the only one that I’m really obsessed with. I buy so many, and I’m terrible and don’t finish them. I’m that person who has a whole bookcase of books, and I haven’t read them all.