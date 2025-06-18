BusinessMarketing

Opinion: Do EOFY sales need a rebrand?

Trolley on a yellow background with the announcement label of a 70% discount. The concept of sales. Close up.
The EOFY sale is clearly important for business, but less so for people. Bigstock
By Lisa Wilson
As any copywriter will tell you, trying to come up with a punchy headline that includes ‘End of Financial Year’ is no mean feat. A little corporate. A lot clunky. It says tax time rather than treat yourself, and packs about as much joy as the words ‘fiscal policy.’ Literally unspeakable, ‘EOFY’ is slightly better for headers, but no good for radio and those unfamiliar with it. Along with messages around ‘stock clearance’ and ‘tax-deductible purchases’, a sale that should feel

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Can Lego overcome cultural challenges to tap into Asia’s emerging markets?

Tong Van
Financial

Retailers say they are at risk as RBA keeps interest rates on hold

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings

Ksubi opens first Australian flagship store, in Melbourne

Celene Ignacio
Customer

Why customer acquisition and loyalty are retailers’ biggest challenges today

Robert Stockdill
Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland
Openings & closings

Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland

Kaycee Enerva
Luxury IR Pro

Net-A-Porter to exit China: What’s the future for multi-brand luxury platforms?

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay