Opinion: Do EOFY sales need a rebrand?

hould feel like a dopamine hit instead starts to sound quite dull. A bit like calling Christmas ‘the inventory distribution and family alignment period’. Part of the problem is that it’s framed from the retailer’s perspective. The EOFY sale is clearly important for business, but less so for people. According to a Shopfully survey, 68 per cent of shoppers won’t use the sale for tax write-offs. So, what’s a more effective emotional hook? With social commerce on the rise, could EOFY ever drum up the big sale energy of Black Friday? In just over a decade, Black Friday has overtaken Boxing Day as Australia’s favourite shopping event. People Google it months in advance. They get their wishlists and carts ready. And when the sale hits, influencers of all followings unbox their hauls online. It’s loud, viral and emotional. A social moment amplified by its proximity to the season of splurging and overdoing it. While originally a negative label, the name Black Friday is now part of its marketing magic. Culturally loaded with positive meaning, ‘Friday’ carries a sense of freedom, indulgence and anticipation. It’s the reward for getting through another week. The day when you might spend/eat/drink a little more than you usually do. Meanwhile, ‘black’ carries a sense of drama and mystery. Together, it’s a punchy and memorable phrase that doesn’t need much help from a copywriter. Could an EOFY rebrand be the answer? With ‘EOFY,’ ‘Mid Year’ and ‘End of season’ sales all out at the moment, retailer inconsistency dilutes the event, making it less of an idea able to take over public imagination, and everyone’s social feeds. But while invented names like Click Frenzy seem a good idea, they’re also proof of how quickly language can date, with ‘click’ resonating less with audiences always on their phones, and ‘frenzy’ at odds with the move away from mindless overconsumption. (We can add Cyber Monday to this list, too.) In the meantime, EOFY’s lack of polish might actually have something going for it. With its obvious business rationale, it feels like the most believable sale for bargains, and less prone to the fake discounts levelled against Coles and Woolies. Beyond price though, what’s the benefit? Innately sensible, EOFY could lean into its credentials in more human ways. It doesn’t have to be a mad and frenzied shopping spree. It could be thoughtful consumerism at a natural moment of pause: the halfway point of the year. A chance to reflect, reset and reinvest in yourself. While ‘Mid Year Sale’ captures something of this idea, it still feels a bit generic and vague. Instead, a punchy and simple name like ‘Reset Sale’ works on several levels. It carries forward the commercial essence of EOFY. It steers away from language like ‘End of season,’ which signals a product is no longer current or is unwanted. And it flips the narrative, with ‘Reset’ positively reframing EOFY as a fresh start rather than an end. With space for richer storytelling, businesses can reinforce brand value by exploring new beginnings through a lens of exclusivity and curation. Creating an insider moment that’s less about retailers taking stock and more about people doing so. Freed from the spreadsheet, this instantly feels more compelling – for copywriters and customers alike. Further reading: ARA projects $10.5 billion EOFY sales this year