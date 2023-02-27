Free Subscription

The story behind Ikkari, the new beauty brand from Aje CEO Adrian Norris

Ikkari founder Adrian Norris. Source: Supplied
Heather McIlvaine
February 27, 20233 mins read
Adrian Norris is the co-founder and CEO of the highly successful Australian fashion brand Aje, but for the past five years, he has been quietly working on a new venture, a holistic wellness brand called Ikkari, which officially launches on 1 March.  Offering nearly 100 products across three core categories – topical skincare, ingestible supplements and aromatherapy solutions – the brand uses all-natural ingredients, which is something that Norris is passionate about in his personal life

