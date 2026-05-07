BusinessSustainability

Woolworths reinstates soft plastics collection

Woolworths will convert the collected plastics into building materials and products. (Source: Woolworths)
By My Nguyen

Woolworths has reinstated its soft plastics collection points in more than 700 Woolworths stores across five states.

Since the first trial of the renewed soft plastics recycling program across five Victorian Woolworths stores in 2024, hundreds of collection points have been installed. 

Partnering with Australian-based recycling companies, including SaveBoard, IQRenew, and Plascrete, Woolworths will convert the collected plastics into building materials and products used in stores.

The recycled products are made with 30 per cent recycled plastic, such as in-store wall panelling and Woolworths’ own-brand bread bags.

Besides, Woolworths also collaborates with retailers and major brands, including Mars, Nestlé and McCormick Foods, to support the creation of Soft Plastics Stewardship Australia (SPSA).

“Our customers have continued to advocate for soft plastic recycling, and we’re thrilled to be able to give them the ability to recycle these materials again,” said Rob McCartney, Woolworths 360 MD.

In 2024, Woolworths and Kimberly-Clark team up to combat plastic waste.

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