PepsiCo brands join Shift 20 disability inclusivity initiative

A diverse group of Australians with disabilities
Four million Australians live with a disability, yet only 1 per cent are represented in advertising. (Source: Shift 20 Inititaive)
By Celene Ignacio

PepsiCo is now Shift 20 Initiative’s official brand partner, developing campaigns for Red Rock Deli and Gatorade that are inclusive of disability.

PepsiCo noted that almost 20 per cent or 4 million Australians live with a disability, yet only 1 per cent are being represented in advertising.

The partnership – which began last month – will continue for a year and includes training around disability representation of PepsiCo staff.

“Creating a diverse environment that puts its people first is at the heart of how we operate at PepsiCo, and we look forward to furthering our efforts in this space with Shift 20,” said Kyle Faulconer, PepsiCo ANZ CEO.

She said the partnership is part of PepsiCo Australia’s ongoing DE&I commitment to fostering a diverse workforce and creating a collaborative, equitable and inclusive space.

Priya Addams Williams, Shift 20 Initiative lead at the Dylan Alcott Foundation, said that to have such major brands recognise the importance of disability representation and inclusion is huge.

“We are looking forward to consulting on future campaigns for Gatorade and Red Rock Deli to ensure that we’re representing the nearly 20 per cent of Australians who live with a disability.”

