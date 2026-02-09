BusinessOpenings & closings

Ed Sheeran pop-up retail stores open for singer’s Australian tour

Ed-Sheeran
The pop-ups are located at Westfield Sydney, Westfield Chermside, and Lonsdale Street in Melbourn (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

British pop star Ed Sheeran has launched three pop-up stores across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, coinciding with the Australian leg of his Loop tour.

The pop-ups are located at Westfield Sydney, Westfield Chermside, and on Lonsdale Street in Melbourne.

Each site will stock vinyl editions of Sheeran’s music and official tour merchandise, including one-off designs by artists Cole Poska, Jeremy Dean, and Brodie Kaman.

A key feature of the retail strategy is a daily ‘first-in’ promotion in which 100 limited-edition posters are given away at the store openings. These designs change daily and are exclusive to the three physical storefronts.

