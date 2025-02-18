StoresOpenings & closings

Vietnamese coffee chain Trung Nguyen to launch first store in Australia 

The Melbourne store will resemble a Vietnamese-themed coffee shop.
By Irene Dong

Vietnamese coffee chain Trung Nguyen is continuing its global expansion, opening its first store in Australia next month. 

The 400sqm store on Melbourne’s Courtney Street will feature a retail corner, a coffee-tasting area, and a cafe space. 

In addition, customers can experience the three coffee cultures the company has identified and showcases in its flagship Vietnam stores: Ottoman, Roman and Zen.

The Melbourne store will resemble a Vietnamese-themed coffee shop with its architectural style, display graphics, and menus that incorporate elements of Vietnamese and local cultures.

Trung Nguyen first made its international debut in China in 2022 with a store in Shanghai and then expanded into Beijing and Chongqing. It opened its first US store last year, in partnership with US-based franchisee H&L Wholesale Food Corporation.

