Openings & closings

TikTok drives queues at Melbourne’s first DIY Acai bar

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 15, 2023< 1 mins read

New foodie hotspot Blitz Bar, the first DIY acai bar in Melbourne, has opened its doors to welcome its customers. 

The space, featuring 60 seats and a courtyard in the centre of Malvern, provides customers with a customisable smoothie bar, as well as a menu full of raw health foods, delectable coffee, and wholesome refreshments.

Customers can create their bowls with more than 20 toppings including cut fruits, mulberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, chia seeds, slivered almonds, and buckinis. 

“We’re all about having a good time while consuming nourishing health foods,” said Blitz Bar’s co-founder, Brandon Efron. “We’re pumped to be the first self-serve option for acai in Melbourne and have already been overwhelmed with the feedback and support we’ve had since launch.” 

The brand says it serves all who have dietary and allergy concerns and with its weigh and pay approach to acai, customers can produce suitable portions to satisfy their cravings.

In addition, customers can choose from eight smoothie blends from the house menu or can opt to be creative at the smoothie station by inventing and customising their own creations. 

Customers can choose from a mix of nine fruits and leafy greens, six liquid options, 11 superfoods – including hemp seeds and medjool dates – as well as having access to extra oomph add-ons like superfood powders, collagen, protein, coffee, and MCT oil.

Further reading: American chain Planet Smoothie opens its first two Australian stores

