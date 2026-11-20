Target Australia is teaming up with Officeworks on a new-look store format as part of a wider refresh of its Westfield Knox, Victoria, location.

Owned by Wesfarmers and operated through the Kmart Group, Target Australia first trialled the store format at its Southland location. It included additional beauty and technology offerings with an updated layout.

Target says this layout brings its “distinctive proposition to life” with clearer signage, stronger displays and, in the Knox location, an Officeworks shop-in-shop.

Set to bring technology, stationery and everyday essentials into the store, the Officeworks partnership will help Target measure how its products can complement the leading stationery retailer.

“We want to create Target stores our customers love to shop in, and our team members love to work in. That starts with understanding what customers come to Target for – quality they can count on, style they love and great value for their families,” said Kmart Group MD Aleks Spaseska.

“At Knox, we’re bringing this to life through a shopping experience that makes our products easier to find, easier to shop and more inspiring to discover. We’re continuing to test and learn, with feedback from our customers and team members helping shape how we evolve the Target experience.”

Target said it wants to expand this format to another location in 2027, after receiving further customer feedback. Officeworks MD John Gualtieri said it was a chance to present its own products to new customers.

“We’re pleased to work alongside Target to explore how a complementary Officeworks offer can make everyday shopping more convenient for customers,” he said.