BusinessStrategy

Why Best Jumpers’ new concept store is set up like a walk-in wardrobe

Best Jumpers new Hawksburn Village concept store
Best Jumpers new Hawksburn Village concept store. Photography: Clint Peloso.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Dylan Best is the designer behind Melbourne-made apparel brand Best Jumpers, renowned for its utilitarian and unisex designs. The brand has recently doubled down on its Melbourne presence with the opening of its concept store in Hawksburn Village.  After taking home the National Designer Award last year at PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, Best had his sights set on an expansion in Sydney. Instead, Best Jumpers has headed over the river to set up its first ‘southside’ store in Melbourn

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay