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Canada Goose introduces new retail concept at Chatswood Chase

The store spans 254sqm. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Canada Goose has opened its third Australian store at Chatswood Chase, introducing the brand’s latest retail concept to the local market.

The 254sqm store is located on Level One of the Sydney shopping centre’s new luxury floor, completed as part of its $625 million redevelopment.

The store is the first in Australia to adopt Canada Goose’s 2.0 Luxury Retail Concept, developed in collaboration with the Norwegian architecture and design studio Snøhetta. The concept has previously rolled out in Paris, Milan, Chicago and Vancouver.

The Chatswood Chase location combines limestone, terrazzo, and Australian timber, alongside design elements that reference Canada Goose’s Canadian heritage. Its ‘legacy walls’ feature cartographic interpretations of the Canadian landscape, including a relief depicting the country’s ridges and valleys.

The store stocks Canada Goose womenswear, menswear and kidswear, as well as footwear and eyewear. Its range includes the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, developed under creative director Haider Ackermann.

The location will also exclusively launch the Loma Half Zip and Loma Fleece Jacket, along with a fleece assortment for Australia’s transitional weather.

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