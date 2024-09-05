StoresOpenings & closings

Koko Black reopens upgraded Sydney flagship

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Luxury chocolatier Koko Black has reopened the doors to its Sydney flagship after closing for refurbishments. 

The store is located in the historic Strand Arcade of Sydney and features green and wood colour tones throughout the store. It opened in 2015.

Koko Black offers chocolate made with responsibly sourced cocoa and contains no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. The premium chocolate business has more than 200 different chocolates. 

A highlight of the store is a daily Hot Chocolate Hour of Power, during which visitors can enjoy a free Koko Black Signature Hot Chocolate. 

Koko Black launched five additional locations last year, contributing to more than 60 per cent growth despite the era of customers facing cost-of-living challenges. 

Nicolas Georges, Koko Black’s head of growth and innovation, told Inside Retail that more and more people are looking for alternatives to supermarket chocolate that is cheap and sweet. They care about value and choose treats and gifts that are homemade, natural, manufactured in Melbourne, and feature local ingredients. 

