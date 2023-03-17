Free Subscription

Grown Alchemist makes Sydney Airport standalone debut

Irene Dong
March 17, 2023

L’Occitaine Group has partnered with Heinemann Australia to launch its Grown Alchemist counter at Sydney Airport’s Terminal 1. 

The launch marks the first step of the brand – which specialises in skin, body, hand, and haircare items – into the travel retail market.

The counter has a minimal, monochrome retail design with glass and stainless-steel accents paired with a distressed concrete wall. The design goal is to combine the brand’s urban street culture style while presenting a “lab-chic attitude”.

“Offering a unique mix of breakthrough science, sustainable values and an urban edge, the minimalist boutique in Sydney is set to drive awareness and trial among travellers – with a strategic focus on Gen Z,” said Estelle de Bure, MD global travel retail with L’Occitaine Group. 

Grown Alchemist says it plans to expand the brand into other cities globally including Frankfurt, Oslo, and Istanbul to meet the rising demand for natural cosmetics.

L’Occitane announced the acquisition of Grown Alchemist for an undisclosed price in March last year. Products from the brand are already available at department shops around the world, including David Jones, Harrods, Nordstrom, Holt Renfrew, and Takashimaya.

Grown Alchemist, launched in 2008 by Melbourne siblings Jeremy and Keston Muijis, focuses on future anti-ageing technologies and innovative botanical skincare formulae for optimal skin health. The brand opened a flagship store in Melbourne in 2020, “gearing for the next phase of [our] journey with a full-scale omnichannel presence to further augment global sales”.

