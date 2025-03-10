Camilla opens store at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards

Luxury fashion brand Camilla is among the latest high-end retailers to open at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards in Sydney’s south.

The 154sqm boutique joins other premium brands, including Scanlan and Theodore, Saarde, Inartisan, and Oblica, along with beauty clinic Future Skin by Dr Amy Chahal.

A My Reggio Childcare centre is also set to open later this year.

Goodman, in collaboration with Group GSA, has transformed the historic 100-year-old site on Dunning Avenue into a modern lifestyle destination while preserving its industrial character.

The precinct, spanning 5600sqm, features repurposed heritage elements, including the original brick facade, columns, and truss framing.

The precinct is also home to other shops, including Zimmermann, Rebecca Vallance, Aje, Viktoria & Woods, MJ Bale, Oroton, and July Luggage.

Recent additions include Lune Croissanterie, which launched its flagship Sydney store alongside Gelato Messina.

“Rosebery Engine Yards leverages this momentum by offering an unmatched blend of accessibility, aesthetics, and high-quality brands,” said David Wilson, GM of commercial development at Goodman.

“Its location is ideally situated near key urban neighbourhoods and major transport links, making it a

convenient destination.”