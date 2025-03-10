SectorsShopping centres & malls

Camilla opens store at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards

REY Aerial (Credit - Josh Brnjac)
Camilla is among the latest high-end retailers to open at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards in Sydney’s south. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Luxury fashion brand Camilla is among the latest high-end retailers to open at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards in Sydney’s south.

The 154sqm boutique joins other premium brands, including Scanlan and Theodore, Saarde, Inartisan, and Oblica, along with beauty clinic Future Skin by Dr Amy Chahal.

A My Reggio Childcare centre is also set to open later this year.

Goodman, in collaboration with Group GSA, has transformed the historic 100-year-old site on Dunning Avenue into a modern lifestyle destination while preserving its industrial character.

The precinct, spanning 5600sqm, features repurposed heritage elements, including the original brick facade, columns, and truss framing.

The precinct is also home to other shops, including Zimmermann, Rebecca Vallance, Aje, Viktoria & Woods, MJ Bale, Oroton, and July Luggage.

Recent additions include Lune Croissanterie, which launched its flagship Sydney store alongside Gelato Messina.

“Rosebery Engine Yards leverages this momentum by offering an unmatched blend of accessibility, aesthetics, and high-quality brands,” said David Wilson, GM of commercial development at Goodman.

“Its location is ideally situated near key urban neighbourhoods and major transport links, making it a
convenient destination.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Luxury IR Pro

DFS and Douyin join forces to transform luxury retail in China

Anil Prabha
Financial

AKA Brands’ sales dragged by weaker ANZ performance

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Hundreds of tariffs to go from July 1 in biggest reform in decades

Michelle Grattan
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay