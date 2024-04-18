Nicki Minaj invests in sustainable footwear brand Løci

Musician and celebrity Nicki Minaj has invested in the sustainable sneakers brand Løci and has designed a limited-edition collection.

The collection will feature five distinct styles made from Løci’s next-gen material bio-leather, a blend of non-food grade corn and recycled textiles, available in 11 colours. Prices range from US$185 to US$200.

Minaj will actively participate in the business as it grows and evolves, with her investment further cementing Løci as a black-owned business.

“Their mission resonates with mine. Sneakers have undeniably played a transformative role in shaping my unique style, allowing me to boldly express my true self. I wanted to ensure that the culture I grew up with, one of never giving up, was mirrored in my collection,” Minaj said.

“Having Nicki Minaj place her faith in us as an owner and her determination to elevate our brand on a global scale is a testament to our shared vision of challenging conventions and making a meaningful impact,” said Løci CEO Emmanuel Eribo.