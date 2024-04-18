Under Armour launches sportswear range exclusive to Australia

Under Armour has announced an expanded range of apparel, footwear, and accessories exclusively for the Australian market.

The drop includes an array of men’s and women’s essentials and Under Armour says each piece is crafted using quality fabrics and innovative design techniques to ensure maximum comfort, durability, and style.

The campaign – named ‘Live in UA’ – marks a pivotal shift in strategy and approach, representing a fusion of functionality and fashion, according to the brand.

It features sport and fitness talent including Under Armour athlete, professional rugby union winger, Mark Nawaqanitawase.

“With the ‘Live in UA’ collection, we’re redefining athletic wear by providing our customers with versatile pieces that seamlessly adapt to their dynamic lifestyles, whether they’re going out for a run, sweating it out at pilates or heading out for a casual day,” said Fernando Reani, MD at Under Armour Australia and New Zealand.

The ‘Live in UA’ campaign will roll out across all of Under Armour Australia’s digital brand platforms and nationally in Under Armour Brand Houses and out-of-home marketing placements.