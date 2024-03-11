BusinessOnline marketplaces

Struck out: Mike Ashley to close down Matches after paying US$64 million for it

(Source: Matches)
By Sean Cao

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has decided to put UK-based luxury e-commerce platform Matches into administration, less than three months after buying the firm for US$64 million.

Frasers told Retail Gazette that the business consistently missed its targets and continued to make material losses.

“Whilst Matches’ management team has tried to find a way to stabilise the business, it has become clear that too much change would be required to restructure it and the continued funding requirements would be far in excess of amounts that the group considers to be viable.”

The group has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators after a number of brands terminated their partnership with the site, Sky News reported. According to insiders, it is most likely that Frasers would seek to retain control through a pre-pack insolvency deal.

Retail industry sources also told Sky News that Frasers had tried to secure sizeable discounts from suppliers in recent weeks, with some brands said to have been disgruntled by the approach.

Frasers acquired Matches from  private equity firm Apax Partners for a headline price of about £50 million (US$64 million) in December. The deal also included refinancing roughly £20 million in debt owed by the platform.

Founded in 1987, Matches sells fashion products from various brands including Balenciaga, Gucci and Valentino. The platform boasted more than 100 million annual visits to its website and app in recent years.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Food & beverage IR Pro

Dine-in deals and subscriptions: Why Foodpanda is looking beyond delivery

Anil Prabha
Fashion & accessories

Brisbane Fashion Festival to return in August

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Openings & closings

The Walt Disney Company, Alquemie Group partner to launch Disney100 pop-ups

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Marketing IR Pro

Melbourne Fashion Festival recap: High-low looks and next-gen talent

Heather McIlvaine
Marketing IR Pro

How retailers can make the most of their marketing budget: PR expert

Sharon Zeev Poole