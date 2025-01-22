Footwear brand She Wear steps into retail with Brisbane store

Functional footwear brand She Wear has opened its first physical store following years of online operations.

The store, located on Racecourse Road in Hamilton, offers She Wear’s entire product line, including its best-selling safety work boots, work shoes and functional lifestyle shoes. The venue also stocks an extensive selection of female-specific workwear.

Launched in 2013, the brand specialises in safety footwear that is comfortable, fit, durable, and high quality. It also offers customised fitting services, exclusive launch offers, and a tailored shopping experience in-store.

“She Wear was created to fill a real gap in the market for women’s functional footwear that truly meets their needs,” said founder Stacey Head.

“Our inclusive space has been carefully designed to ensure our visitors feel safe, comfortable and ‘at home’, something often lacking particularly in the safety and work shoe markets.”

In late 2023, She Wear launched a new range of women’s work footwear, coinciding with the company’s 10th anniversary.