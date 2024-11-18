BusinessRegulatory

What the end of Capri and Tapestry’s US$8.5 billion merger means for retail

An image of the exterior of a Michael Kors store in Hamburg, Germany, with a woman standing in front of the door.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After several starts and stops, Capri Holdings and Tapestry Inc have officially terminated their plans to merge as of November 14.  The termination of the definitive agreement, which the companies entered into in August last year, comes a month after the companies said they would appeal the US District Court for the Southern District of New York’s decision to allow the Federal Trade Commission to block the US$8.5 billion merger. While some in the retail industry felt the deal would have given

