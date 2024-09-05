Sephora opens revamped Melbourne Central flagship store

Sephora has reopened its largest store in Australia-New Zealand, the revamped Melbourne Central flagship.

“This revitalised space offers customers an immersive beauty experience where they can explore our extensive product range and engage with the latest beauty tech and digital elements,” said Mark O’Keefe, GM at Sephora Australia and New Zealand.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in the Australian market, 2024 is a significant year for Sephora, and we are excited to continue our expansion with new stores in Miranda, NSW; Marion, SA; Fountain Gate, Victoria, and Northlakes, Brisbane.”

The 693sqm Melbourne store features more than 120 brands, including newcomers Paula’s Choice and Aveda, along with Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, and Ouai.

The store also features Beauty & Hair Studios and has a skin consultation zone providing hydrafacial treatments.

Moreover, the store has launched Australia’s first Sephora Beauty School, which provides educational masterclasses with beauty brands.