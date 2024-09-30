‘Our values are everything’: Behind Frank Green, Christopher Esber’s PFW collab

ulptural hardware design principles. Both Christopher Esber and Frank Green embrace mindful production, innovation, and artisanal craftsmanship in their business processes and prove that sustainability can be chic and practical. Here, Inside Retail speaks with Frank Green’s founder and CEO Ben Young, fresh from PFW, after debuting the three-piece capsule collaboration at Christopher Esber’s Palais de Tokyo presentation, where it landed in the hands of some of fashion’s most esteemed figures. Inside Retail: How did the collaboration with Christopher Esber come about? Ben Young: This partnership is the celebration of two Australian brands inspiring global citizens to live sustainability. Christopher Esber is the pinnacle brand to partner with Frank Green to take premium and stylish sustainable living solutions to the world, and of course, Paris Fashion Week was the perfect backdrop to celebrate that message. IR: What drives the Frank Green brand to continuously innovate? BY: Frank Green is obsessed with making sustainable living irresistible for everyone so we won’t stop until this is achieved and to be frank, we need to. IR: What future collaborations are on the horizon for Frank Green? What role do partnerships have in elevating Frank Green’s brand in the premium lifestyle market? BY: Collaborations always start from a two-way genuine respect and appreciation between the partners. In our mission to inspire more and more people to make sustainable choices we know we’re better together; working with brands with shared values and ethos. We will only work with brands that are equally committed to quality, innovation and of course sustainability. We have a thorough process for guiding and managing our collaborations because the brands you stand up with are the brands that you are judged with. Our values are everything. IR: Are there plans to have a bricks-and-mortar presence as part of Frank Green’s retail strategy? BY: It’s just too close to mention our plans today but you will be seeing a global strategy being rolled out by the end of the year. IR: There are many synergies between Frank Green’s ethos and Christopher Esber’s. Can you elaborate on these? BY: Style and great design are the cornerstones of the Frank Green brand. Both brands are deeply committed to delivering only premium and innovative pieces to our customers. Innovation and workmanship are fundamental brand promises of Frank Green and Christopher Esber. I founded Frank Green inspired by my childhood experiences in nature, particularly around water and seeing the devastating impact of single-use plastics on the environment. Christopher speaks about how growing up in Australia has meant he has a connection to nature. IR: How do you foresee the PFW spotlight at the Christopher Esber show impacting Frank Green’s perception globally, particularly in fashion-forward markets? BY: The alignment affirms our position as the preeminent style-led reusable lifestyle brand globally. IR: What did the amalgamation of Esber’s vision and Frank Green’s commitment to premium, sustainable products look like in the ‘object d’art’s’ design process? BY: This was a wonderfully rewarding and truly collaborative process between our creative teams. Frank Green feels honored that Christopher Esber has entrusted us with creating an object d’art as an extension of their Resort ’25 collection. Christopher Esber hand-picking Frank Green as the reusable bottle to complete his look is an incredible endorsement of our brand, and the undeniable global impact Frank Green has made to making a reusable bottle aesthetically and emotionally appealing to a style-led customer. IR: How do you balance aesthetics and functionality to ensure that your products resonate with fashion-forward and eco-conscious consumers? BY: Balancing style with functionality has been a cornerstone of our design process since day one. We encourage our customers to express their personal style through our products, which can be easily personalised and customised.