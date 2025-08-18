NY Fashion Week to launch with unique all-accessories show

New York Fashion Week will, for the first time, feature an accessories-only runway show this September, led by Australian brands Alf the Label and Gimme Store.

The show is co-directed by Sophie Doyle, CEO and creative director of Alf the Label, and Lydia Kirkland, CEO and founder of Gimme Store.

Kirkland said the recognition of accessories at New York Fashion Week highlights their importance to personal style.

“Accessories are the most powerful styling tool we have,” she said. “Jewellery is intimate, emotional and immediate. It’s what women reach for to feel pulled together in seconds. To have that recognised on one of fashion’s biggest stages feels like a huge step forward for our category.”

For Alf the Label, the showcase represents a milestone in its recovery after US tariff changes threatened 70 per cent of its customer base.

“We pivoted to a wider global market, which led to one of our most successful quarters to date,” Doyle said.

“To go from that uncertainty to now headlining a world-first show at NYFW is monumental for us.”

This will be the second time Alf the Label appears at New York Fashion Week, following its 2023 debut as the first parenting brand to present on the runway.

“Now that we’ve expanded beyond parenting and into mainstream bags and accessories, we’re excited to represent accessories as its category this year,” Doyle added.