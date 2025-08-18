SectorsFashion & accessories

NY Fashion Week to launch with unique all-accessories show

Alf the Label
This will be the second time Alf the Label appears at New York Fashion Week. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

New York Fashion Week will, for the first time, feature an accessories-only runway show this September, led by Australian brands Alf the Label and Gimme Store.

The show is co-directed by Sophie Doyle, CEO and creative director of Alf the Label, and Lydia Kirkland, CEO and founder of Gimme Store.

Kirkland said the recognition of accessories at New York Fashion Week highlights their importance to personal style.

“Accessories are the most powerful styling tool we have,” she said. “Jewellery is intimate, emotional and immediate. It’s what women reach for to feel pulled together in seconds. To have that recognised on one of fashion’s biggest stages feels like a huge step forward for our category.”

For Alf the Label, the showcase represents a milestone in its recovery after US tariff changes threatened 70 per cent of its customer base.

“We pivoted to a wider global market, which led to one of our most successful quarters to date,” Doyle said.

“To go from that uncertainty to now headlining a world-first show at NYFW is monumental for us.”

This will be the second time Alf the Label appears at New York Fashion Week, following its 2023 debut as the first parenting brand to present on the runway.

“Now that we’ve expanded beyond parenting and into mainstream bags and accessories, we’re excited to represent accessories as its category this year,” Doyle added.

Recommended By IR

Online marketplaces

Booktopia sold to DigiDirect’s owner who plans to hire more staff

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Love, Bonito’s CEO talks Philippines expansion 

Tong Van
Books & stationery

Milligram, Telegram Co name Alison Evans as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Temple & Webster’s $1 billion business plan and “openness to try new things”

Tamera Francis
Fuel & convenience

7-Eleven parent to review takeover bid from Canada’s Couche-Tard

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

How Arc’teryx’s bricks business is accelerating its already rapid growth

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.