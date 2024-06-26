Mattel to make most of its range colourblind accessible by year’s end

Mattel says 80 per cent of its game portfolio will be colourblind accessible by the end of the year and 90 per cent by next year, as part of the brand’s commitment to creating more inclusive play experiences.

To produce these new portfolio-wide changes, Mattel has collaborated with specialists in the field of colour vision deficit as well as individuals who are colourblind. The debut follows the launch of Uno ColorADD in 2017, which was developed for colourblind people.

“At Mattel, we are proud that our portfolio of games continues to bring people together – transcending languages and cultures – and this initiative to offer more colourblind accessible games is another proof point on our inclusivity journey,” said Ray Adler, VP and global head of games at Mattel.

“We’re proud to help spread awareness for the colorblind community and make our products accessible for more people, so that all fans can come together and enjoy universal gameplay.”

Mattel will donate colorblind-accessible games to local YMCA summer camps across the US. According to the brand, the donation will be a resource in celebrating this milestone and empowering children to attain their full potential via inclusive play.

Mattel, founded in 1945, is a global toy retailer that owns brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl.