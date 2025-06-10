BusinessSports & adventure

How Formula One became marketing’s latest playground

Formula One F1 – Australian Grand Prix – Qualifying – Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia – March 15, 2025 Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr. during qualification
By Robert Stockdill
The hot, windswept desert of Bahrain seems a world away from the fertile fields where Paolo Barilla’s great-grandfather established a pasta and bakery business in a provincial northern Italian town. In April, the now global pasta company’s bold blue billboards took their place alongside the tarmac of the Sakhir Formula 1 circuit, the newest addition to a burgeoning cluster of international brands attracted to the pinnacle of motorsport. Businesses as diverse as luxury leader Louis Vuitton, F

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Online marketplaces IR Pro

Why PopChill is investing in AI to become Asia’s leading luxury resale player

Anil Prabha
Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group names Fonterra’s global markets CEO as chair

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Infamous Swim rescued from administration, founder to stay on

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain

Woolworths employees take stand on proposed wage agreement

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay