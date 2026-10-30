BusinessGifts & toys

Can Pop Mart sustain growth as the Labubu craze fades?

Pop Mart customers in store
Store footfall still grew in the quarter. (Source: Pop Mart/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Pop Mart warned investors that the third quarter would be ugly and now it shows.  The company said in its voluntary business update that revenue for the three months to September fell 45 to 50 per cent a year earlier, with all regions going backward. Sales in the Americas dropped 70 to 75 per cent, Asia-Pacific outside mainland China fell 65 to 70 per cent, and Europe and other markets declined 50 to 55 per cent. Mainland China, by far the steadiest part of the business, slipped 25 to 30 pe

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